Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $632.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

