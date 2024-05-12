Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTU. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTU opened at $632.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $408,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Intuit by 36.9% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $16,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.