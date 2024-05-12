Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Trading Down 6.4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 167,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 437,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.
