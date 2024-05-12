Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 595,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $105.44. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

