Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $166.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

