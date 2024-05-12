Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Position Trimmed by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 188,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,822. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

