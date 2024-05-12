Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 18.5 %

IOVA stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $10.97. 19,262,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,645. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

