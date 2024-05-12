iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

