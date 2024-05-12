Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Iron Mountain worth $69,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 139,847 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

