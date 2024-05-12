Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Stock Price Up 393.6%

Shares of Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report) were up 393.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Irwin Naturals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.

