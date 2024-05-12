iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Pecaut & CO.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pecaut & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.47. 3,005,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,824. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

