iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 77,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 296,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

