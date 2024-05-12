iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. 5,326,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.19.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

