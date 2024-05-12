iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Trading Up 0%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.80. 4,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.