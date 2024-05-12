iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.43. 2,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

