iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $90.79 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

