iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Raised by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 126.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.80 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

