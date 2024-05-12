iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.