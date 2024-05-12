iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lowered by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. 1,057,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,671. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

