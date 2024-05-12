iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Raised by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.22. 290,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,095. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.