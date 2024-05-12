iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.24% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.