Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11), reports. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million.

ISDR opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $49,489.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,006.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,743 shares of company stock worth $330,683 in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

