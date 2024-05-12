J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JDW. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.62) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 763.50 ($9.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 749.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 760.11. The stock has a market cap of £943.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,385.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 587 ($7.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.50 ($10.84).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

