J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JDW. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.62) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JDW
J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 0.9 %
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.