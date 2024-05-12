JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Earnings Results

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,102,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at $16,303,975.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

