JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $103-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.

FROG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

