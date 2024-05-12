JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $45.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FROG. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

JFrog Stock Down 18.7 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

