JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.0 million-$104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.1 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.

JFrog stock traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.01. 9,102,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.



JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

