JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.0 million-$104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.1 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.

JFrog Trading Down 18.7 %

JFrog stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,892,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares in the company, valued at $218,892,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

