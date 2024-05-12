JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.0 million-$104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.1 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.

Shares of FROG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

