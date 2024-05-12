JMP Securities Lowers MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 383.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGNX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Price Performance

MGNX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.57% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.