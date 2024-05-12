JMP Securities Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFLT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

