John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

JBT stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after acquiring an additional 432,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,164,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,338,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,594,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

