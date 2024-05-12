Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 1.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5 %

ABNB stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.32. 5,524,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.