Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,475 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Expedia Group comprises about 0.5% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. B. Riley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,253,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,023. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

