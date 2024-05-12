Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Sells 21,143 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the period. Oncology Institute makes up about 3.7% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC owned about 2.52% of Oncology Institute worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at $593,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 80.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncology Institute

(Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.