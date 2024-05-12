JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.54% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,764. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.