JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.54% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,764. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
