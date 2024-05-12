JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.0 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NATKY opened at $42.00 on Friday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

