JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.0 days.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NATKY opened at $42.00 on Friday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.
About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
