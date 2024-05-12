Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Karoon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.