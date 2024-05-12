Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 660.0% in April

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $14.90 on Friday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

