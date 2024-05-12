KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increases Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.1215 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

KBCSY opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

