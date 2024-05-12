Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target to $6.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OPAD. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
