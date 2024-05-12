Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $212.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $122.96 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

