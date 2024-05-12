Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $212.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $122.96 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

