Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 261.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 344,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walmart Price Performance
WMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. 12,356,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
