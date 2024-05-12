Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 14,537 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $44.94. 8,699,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,356,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

