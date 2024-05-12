Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 6,037 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.82. 5,490,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

