Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for about 1.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $109.18. 1,810,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,647. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

