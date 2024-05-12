Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 92.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,969,000 after buying an additional 272,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5,683.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after buying an additional 221,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $559.91. The stock had a trading volume of 636,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.92 and a 200-day moving average of $495.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.