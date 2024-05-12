Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Invests $3.41 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 197,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $187.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,821. The company has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

