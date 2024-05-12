Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Trading Up 1.4%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 228,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 231,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

