Klaviyo’s (KVYO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Klaviyo Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,374. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

